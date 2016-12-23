The Nifty and the Sensex wiped off their losses and were trading marginally higher on fresh buying in capital goods, consumer durables, healthcare and oil & gas stocks amid weak Asian cues.

At 11.45 a.m., the 30-share BSE index Sensex was up 41.05 points or 0.16 per cent at 26,020.65 and the 50-share NSE index Nifty was up 10 points or 0.13 per cent at 7,989.90.

Among BSE sectoral indices, capital goods index gained the most by 0.84 per cent, consumer durables 0.74 per cent, healthcare 0.54 per cent and oil & gas 0.48 per cent.

But IT, TECk, FMCG and power stocks were down due to continued outflows by foreign funds in view of the approaching year-end, persistent selling by retail investors and a weak trend in Asia.

Among them, IT index was down 0.46 per cent, TECk 0.46 per cent, FMCG 0.28 per cent and power 0.15 per cent.

Top five Sensex gainers were Sun Pharma (+2.48%), Bajaj Auto (+1.7%), HUL (+1.00%), L&T (+0.89%) and Maruti (+0.7%), while the major losers were Tata Motors (-1.51%), Axis Bank (-1.38%), ITC (-0.99%), Power Grid (-0.91%) and Adani Ports (-0.81%).

A report by SMC Global said: "Asian stocks stepped back in subdued trade today as Wall Street took a breather from its relentless rise since the US election, while the dollar hovered below its 14-year high set earlier this week. Overnight, US equities posted their first back-to-back daily declines of the month in light trading as investors took time out ahead of the Christmas weekend. Economic activity in the US increased by more than previously estimated in the third quarter, the Commerce Department revealed in a report. The Commerce Department said gross domestic product climbed by 3.5 per cent in the third quarter, reflecting an upward revision from the previously reported 3.2 per cent increase. Economists had been expecting the report to show a more modest upward revision to the pace of GDP growth to 3.3 per cent."

(This article was published on December 23, 2016)