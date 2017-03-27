Subros board will meet later this week to consider raising funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

“Meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on March 29 to consider a proposal to issue secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, for an amount as may be decided by the Board,” the auto component maker said in a regulatory filing said.

The company did not elaborate on the quantum of funds it may raise.

Shares of Subros were trading 1.71 per cent higher at Rs 195.25 on the BSE.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)