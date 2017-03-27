March 27, 2017:
Technofab Engineering has bagged fresh orders, including a ₹225-crore order from Power Grid Corporation of India for Tripura that has to be executed in 33 months.
The company has also bagged an order from the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Rwanda, for setting up a centre of excellence in farm mechanisation.
The order is valued at $12.29 million exclusive of taxes and duties in Rwanda. The order from Rwanda has a timeframe of 12 months, the company said.
