Shares of Balmer Lawrie & Company will turn ex-bonus on Monday. Its board had recommended issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 (three bonus shares for every one equity share held by the shareholder). Investors who wish to receive the bonus shares will have to buy the stock by Friday, as the company has fixed December 27 as the record date. In 2013, Balmer Lawrie & Company had announced three bonus shares for every four held in the company.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)