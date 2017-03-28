Noida-based financial marketplace Wishfin, on Tuesday, announced key new hires to support its expansion.

A company statement said Reem Saied has joined the team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to scale and strengthen its multi-channel marketing algorithms. Joining the investment marketplace business are Bhartendra Singh as Head of Product for Investment Marketplace and Insurance, and Kousik Chatterjee as Head of Sales and Operations of Investment Marketplace.

The new leadership team is aligned to take Wishfin into the next phase of growth. “We are disrupting finance by using technology, and by making finance as easy for our customers as sliding a button,” Puru Vashishtha, Board Chairman, Mywish Marketplaces Pvt Ltd, that runs Wishfin, said.

(This article was published on March 28, 2017)

