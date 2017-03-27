Seeks bids from merchant bankers to manage IPOs; may sell 10% in each firm

Moving ahead with plans to list State-owned general insurers, the Finance Ministry has sought bids from merchant bankers to manage the listing of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) and New India Assurance Company (NIA).

Though it has not decided the quantum of stake it would sell in each of the insurers through the initial public offer (IPO), sources said it was likely to be about 10 per cent each.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Monday floated request for proposals (RFPs) for appointing book running lead managers (BRLMs) for the IPO of the two insurers.

Both firms are fully owned by the Government of India.

“The size of the IPO, and the structure, shall be decided by NIA in consultation with the selected BRLMs, legal advisers, and subject to regulatory requirements,” it said, adding that the deadline for submitting bids is April 19. The appointment is likely to be made by the end of next month.

Announcing a similar strategy for the GIC listing, DIPAM said all bids should be submitted by April 18.

A part of the share sale will also be reserved for employees of the two insurers. Eligible employees and retail investors are also expected to be offered shares at a discount in the IPO.

Depending on market conditions, the government plans to list the two insurers in the first half of the fiscal.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had in Union Budget 2016-17 proposed listing all five public sector general insurers — GIC, NIA, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance and National Insurance — to improve transparency in their functioning.

In January this year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the proposal and in line with market regulator SEBI’s listing requirements, it had said the shareholding of these public sector general insurers “will be divested from 100 per cent to 75 per cent in one or more tranches over a period of time.”

Of the ₹72,500 crore estimated from disinvestment in the 2017-18 Budget, the government expects about ₹11,000 crore to come from the listing of these general insurers.

The five general insurers were set up during the 1970s after then government’s decision on nationalisation.

Incorporated in 1972, GIC has authorised share capital of ₹1,000 crore and paid-up share capital of ₹430 crore. Its had a net worth of ₹38,281 crore as on March 31, 2016.

Founded in 1919, NIA, as on March 31, 2016, had authorised and paid-up capital of ₹300 crore and ₹200 crore, respectively. Its net worth stands at ₹28,895 crore.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

