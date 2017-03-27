SEARCH

NHB upgrading Residex to cover more cities

Our Bureau
comments   ·   print   ·  

Apart from property prices, the new index will track land value and building material costs

Mumbai, March 27:  

As part of its attempt to overhaul its residential property price index ‘Residex’, the National Housing Bank plans to come up with three sub-indices — one for tracking residential property prices (evaluated value versus registered value) and rentals, second for land value, and the third for building and construction materials, said a top official.

Sriram Kalyanaraman, MD and CEO, said NHB is reworking the entire Residex with an external agency (Liases Foras).

“We scrapped the Residex…We wanted to rework it as we felt there were some data inaccuracies….

“The Residex will be built on three legs eventually. Our goal is to have the Residex as a gold standard in the industry over a period of time,” he explained on the sidelines of a workshop on Credit-Linked Interest Subsidy scheme for the middle-income group.

Earlier, 26 cities were part of NHB’s Residex. The bank is planning to add two more cities to the index. Its coverage will be progressively increased to cover small cities over the years.

“We will include 35-40 cities over a period of one-and-a-half years. These cities will be statistically relevant to reflect the length and breadth of the country,” said Kalyanaraman.

According to the RBI, central banks monitor developments in residential and commercial property prices keeping in view their prime objectives of price stability, financial stability and growth. The housing market is a key link in the chain of events impacting the economy.

Mortgages being one of the biggest financial transactions of households and housing loan being the major component of households’ liabilities, central banks track property prices for fine-tuning their micro-prudential supervision and regulation.

Rationalising stamp duty

The NHB chief said the stamp duty currently varies from 9 per cent to 12 per cent in various States. “Now we are saying grade it (stamp duty) and rationalise it.

“We think stamp duty will definitely come down. At least, in the case of houses up to ₹25 lakh, it will get rationalised in progressive States and we will prove to them, once we have the data with the model, that it will not result in a huge revenue loss.

“.…We can understand the pressures on the State government for revenue but I think somewhere if you increase it disproportionately, you are sort of killing the golden goose,” he said.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)
Related
TOPICS
financial and business service | housing finance | lifestyle and leisure | real estate |

Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox

Please enter your email. Thank You.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
VIDEO

Video: Urjit Patel - The Political Perspective

more videos»
VIDEO

The Big Picture - Term Repo Rate

more videos»
Audio
Podcast: All you want to know about ARCs
Rajalakshmi Nirmal and Radhika Merwin of the BL Research Bureau discuss the role of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in the banking sector and how they deal with bad loans.
more audios »

DATA BANK

Exchange Rate

Dollar Spot Forward Rate

Open-Ended Mutual Funds

MCX-SX Currency Futures

NSE Currency Futures


Investing.com Forex Charts powered by Investing.com.

Columnists


LATEST NEWS

ED attaches Deccan Chronicle assets worth Rs 263 cr in bank fraud case 36 min. ago

GE provides 1,500 MW power to Champa UHVDC project 37 min. ago

Govt to borrow Rs 3.72 lakh crore in H1 FY18 41 min. ago

SBI launches ‘Unnati’ credit card 49 min. ago

Puravankara sells land in Hyderabad for Rs 475 cr 50 min. ago

More »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Money & Banking

Syndicate Bank opens 40 ‘Ananya’ branches

Project Ananya is a two-year large-scale transformation project undertaken by the bank to provide customers with ‘best in class’ services »

Business Line: Home | News | Markets | Companies | Money & Banking | Economy | Info-tech | Opinion | Specials | Portfolio | BLink |
This Site: About Us | Contacts | Privacy Policy | Archives | Subscription | RSS Feeds | Site Map | Brand Quest | ePaper | Social | BL Club | Mobile |
Group Sites: The Hindu | தி இந்து | Business Line | BL on Campus | Sportstarlive | Frontline | The Hindu Centre | RoofandFloor | STEP | Publications | eBooks | Images |
Comments to: web.businessline@thehindu.co.in. Copyright © 2017, The Hindu Business Line.

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered hot to your inbox!

Please enter your email. Thank You.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.