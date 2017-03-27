Strong inflows and weak dollar help the currency break the prolonged sideways consolidation

The rupee is on a strong footing. It reversed sharply higher from its intra-week low of 65.57 and closed at 65.04 on Monday, up 0.48 per cent for the week.

The US dollar’s fall, coupled with the BJP’s resounding victory in the State Assembly elections, have boosted the sentiments and helped the rupee break its prolonged sideways range.

The rupee was range-bound between 66 and 68.85 for more than a year.

A sudden surge in risk appetite in the market after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points and reiterated its intention to hike rates three more times this year saw the rupee break the 66-68.85 range decisively earlier this month.

The currency has gained momentum as the sell-off in the dollar continues.

The US dollar index has broken below the psychological 100 mark and is trading under pressure.

It is currently trading around 99.1 and is likely to fall to 98.5, which is a crucial support for the index.

If the index manages to bounce back from 98.5, there is a possibility of it revisiting 100 levels.

But a strong break and a decisive weekly close below 98.5 will be bearish for the dollar as it would confirm a head-and-shoulder reversal pattern on the charts.

As such, the dollar movement in the coming weeks will need a close watch to gauge the next move in the index.

Apart from the weak dollar, strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors are strengthening the rupee.

The debt segment saw an inflow of $1.85 billion last week. The debt segment has attracted $2.6 billion so far this month and the equity segment, $3.5 billion.

Strong inflows into the Indian market may help limit the downside in the rupee in the days ahead.

For the rupee, the near-term view is positive. But the current rally can halt as a series of key short-term resistances are coming up.

The rupee can strengthen to 64.85 in the near term. Further break above 64.85 can take it higher to 64.75 or 64.70.

The region between 64.85 and 67.70 is a crucial resistance zone where the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement and a couple of trendline resistances are poised.

Inability to break this resistance zone may see the rupee reversing lower in the coming days. Such a reversal can see the rupee weakening to 65.5 levels in the short term.

On the other hand, if the rupee manages to breach 64.70 decisively, it can extend its upmove towards 64.

The level of 64 is a key resistance on the chart from a medium-term perspective. An immediate break above 64 looks less probable.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

Related