Mobile payments company Paytm continues to face transaction issues, with several users complaining that money deducted from their bank accounts did not reach their e-wallets.

Besides, the users said, they were not able to see the existing balance in their Paytm wallet and their attempts to transfer the balance back to bank accounts failed. Paytm customers have been facing such issues for the past few days.

Its customer care hasn’t been of much help as no transaction IDs are getting generated on the platform to help track details, they said.

Several customers using Apple handsets complained that they could not even access their accounts, leave alone pay with it.

When contacted, a Paytm spokesperson said these are regular cases wherein owing to server connectivity issues, bank downtime or other technical reasons, money gets deducted from the account but does not get credited to the recipient.

“Such transactions are automatically corrected within 48 hours. Currently, bank servers are strained, thereby increasing the frequency of such issues,” the spokesperson added.

Some users claimed that they are still waiting to get their transferred money back despite raising the issue with Paytm customer care.

The government’s move to scrap old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes and the resultant cash crunch has forced many people to use digital platforms like Paytm to make transactions. However, given the huge spurt in transactions, failure rates have also gone up.

“As we continue to route the traffic to new servers and install additional capacity, certain customers are facing the time out,” the company had said when asked about the reasons for the technical errors being faced by customers.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

