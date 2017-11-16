Co-founder and CEO of cab-hailing app Ola Bhavish Aggarwal and Executive Chairman and former CEO of tech giant Cisco, John Chambers, are among the delegates who will speak in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) to be held here from November 28.

According to the information provided by the NITI Aayog in its official twitter account, more than 50 per cent of the entrepreneurs participating in the GES 2017, will be women.

“Founder of India’s leading Cab aggregator, Ola, @bhash aspires to create mobility for a billion Indians! At #GES2017, he will speak to entrepreneurs on how to pitch to investors.

Executive Chairman and Former CEO @Cisco, John Chambers, will be at our #GES2017 to address over 1800 of the world’s best entrepreneurs!,” NITI Aayog tweeted.

The summit, which is themed as ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Advisor to the US President, Ivanka Trump, who leads the US delegation, on November 28.

“GES celebrates Women Entrepreneurship! More than half of the Entrepreneurs at #GES2017 will be Women.

“At #GES2017, we are showcasing 100+ transformational innovative startups, products, services & processes through an interactive wall,” NITI Aayog recently tweeted.

GES 2017 will create an environment that empowers innovators, particularly women, to take their ideas to the next level. Women represent tremendous promise for economic growth and prosperity — but in both developing and developed countries, also face tremendous barrier to building businesses, a US Government’s press release had said earlier.

Last year at GES in Silicon Valley in USA, over 700 entrepreneurs and 300 investors from 170 countries came together. This year’s Summit will be bigger and better than the previous one, NITI Aayog further said.

GES 2017 will be attended by over 1,600 delegates, including entrepreneurs and investors, CEOs of major knowledge-based industries, representing the full measure of entrepreneurial talent from diverse backgrounds across the world.

NITI Aayog is taking the lead in organising this summit on behalf of India.

The summit to be held from November 28 to 30, will primarily focus on four thematic sectors: Energy and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Technology and Digital Economy, and Media and Entertainment sectors.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)

