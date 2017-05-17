Students and faculty members from the Department of Architecture and Regional Planning of IIT Kharagpur will be visiting the Massachusetts Institute of Technology this summer on the conclusion of a joint programme.

The joint year-old programme was a joint practicum with the School of Architecture and Planning, MIT.

Practicum is a course in which theory is put into practice in a practical training or research session, an IIT-KGP statement said today.

IIT-KGP and MIT team members had worked in Shantiniketan as a test field “for the course which aimed at creating awareness on current issues of urban and regional planning among students,” Prof Haimanti Banerji of IIT-KGP’s Department of Architecture said.

The team from IIT-KGP includes 12 students from the under-graduate, post-graduate and research levels and two faculty members. The MIT team comprises 15 students and two faculty members.

“This is a unique platform to combine the strength of IIT-KGP and MIT and gives students exposure to a cross-cultural and cross-dimensional scenario to understand urban dynamism and challenges faced by planners from a regional perspective,” Head of the Department of Architecture and Regional Planning, Prof. Subrata Chattopadhyay said.

“We are very excited that students from MIT will be hosting the IIT students as their house guests,” Banerji said.

