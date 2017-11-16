Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the golden jubilee event of National Press Day at Press Council of India today. This year’s discussion will be on ‘Challenges Before the Media’. The Vice President will also distribute the National Awards for Excellence in Journalism, 2017.

The first Test match between India and Sri Lanka in a three match series will begin in Eden Gardens, Kolkata today. Earlier this year, India whitewashed 9-0 Sri Lanka in all three formats. The island nation is yet to win a Test on Indian soil.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will visit Ayodhya today in what he says an attempt to resolve the Babri Masjid dispute. He will be meeting the stakeholders in the legal dispute. On Wednesday, Ravi Shankar had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss on the issue.

Tesla’s electric semi-truck will be revealed today which will be live streamed. The semitruck is expected to have a range between 200 and 300 miles. It is also expected to have some self-driving capabilities.

OnePlus 5T will be launched today. An unboxing video of the gadget has been leaked on YouTube before the official launch. The latest smartphone will come with 6.01 inch full HD screen and is expected to have bezel-less design. OnePlus 5T will include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and Snapdragon 835 processor.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)

