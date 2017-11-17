HDFC Standard Life Insurance will debut in stock markets today. The company had recently concluded its ₹8,695 crore IPO and will be listed both in NSE and BSE. Earlier, HDFC Standard Life had raised ₹2,322 crore from anchor investors.

Congress is likely to announce the candidates for the Gujarat Assembly polls today. The two phase elections will be held on Dec 9 and 15. The results will be declared on 18. The Congress is out of power in the state for the past 22 years and party vice president Rahul Gandhi is campaigning aggressively in the State.

The fourth edition of Hero Indian Super League will begin from today. Two new teams have been added this season — Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC. Winner of this top-tier league will find a place in the AFC Cup. ATK and Kerala Blasters will begin the season at Jawaharlal Nehru stadiumin Kochi.

The Lexus NX300h SUV will be launched in India today. The Toyota’s smallest luxury crossover will be the company’s smallest affordable model. The NX 300h will be available in two variants and is expected to be priced around ₹75 lakh.

The National Green Tribunal will hear the matter related to Delhi pollution today. The tribunal will consider its order on ban of construction and industrial activity in the NCR. The air quality in the national capital hit ‘severe’ levels last week.

(This article was published on November 17, 2017)

Related