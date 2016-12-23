The board of pension regulator, PFRDA, is to meet on Friday to take a final call on awarding licences to new pension fund managers, who will for the first time operate under a “differential pricing” model for managing the private sector schemes of National Pension System. The board is to decide on who will get the new licences, Hemant Contractor, Chairman, PFRDA, said recently.

The 302-km Agra-Lucknow Expressway will be thrown open to the public on Friday. UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has asked officials to ensure a police presence to deter commuters from breaching the maximum 100 km per hour speed limit on the expressway.

Huawei sub-brand Honor is expected to launch the Honor 6X smartphone in the country on Friday. The Honor 6X is the successor to the Honor 5X. Apart from the metal unibody design, the smartphone has a dual-camera at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel auto-focus snapper with PDAF support and a secondary 2-megapixel snapper for achieving depth of field and DSLR-like bokeh effect. For selfie lovers, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

A Delhi court is to take up hearing today on the bail plea of former Air Chief S.P. Tyagi, who has been under arrest since December 9 in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper scam. Earlier, the Patiala House Court postponed hearing on the bail plea because CBI told the court it needed time to present the case as it had to obtain large volumes of information to interrogate Tyagi and the two other accused. On December 17, the former Air Chief along with his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and Delhi-based lawyer Gautam Khaitan were sent to jail till December 30.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in Jaipur on December 23 to address a rally on demonetisation. A party member Ashok Jain said Kejriwal would “tell people how the Narendra Modi government is misleading the nation on demonetisation.” The Delhi CM had recently announced that he would hold a string of rallies across the country over demonetisation.

(This article was published on December 23, 2016)