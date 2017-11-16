Eyeing overseas markets

Dairy brand Keventers, known for its milk shakes, is on expansion mode announcing the launch of three stores in the upmarket malls in the twin cities of Hyderabad. It is working towards its goal of setting up 400 stores by 2019.

Apart from expanding within the country, it is looking at retail presence in some of the select markets overseas.

While across pan-India it has big plans, within Hyderabad it expects to take this number up with the launch of 15 more stores in the next few months and with plans to introduce 32 stores by the end of 2019.

Sohrab Sitaram, CEO, Director and Co-Founder of Keventers, said, “Keventers is adding its range of milk shakes to Hyderabad, the city known for its array of culinary delights. We see a huge potential in the southern market for a milkshake product.”

“We strongly believe that for any QSR brand to be able to build a mark amongst its target audience, creating a unique experience for customers is of key importance. From the moment of entering the Keventers outlet, to leaving with a memory to take back home our personalised thematic milkshake bottles, we offer the Keventers experience to our customers.”

Keventers currently has over 170 outlets across 30 plus locations in India in key cities and it plans to double the retail presence to have more than 300 plus outlets by the end of the fiscal year.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)

Related