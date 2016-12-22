Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), in coordination with Centre for High Technology (under the ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas) conducted a meet on ‘Electrical safety and reliability of electrical systems’ in Mangaluru recently. A press release by MRPL said that 45 delegates from different refineries and industries took part in the programme. The Centre for High Technology conducts interactive conferences on various aspects of refinery operations and maintenance every year. Engineers from different refineries shared their knowledge on ‘Electrical safety and reliability of electrical systems’ through case studies and presentations, the release said.
Meet on electrical safety
Mangaluru, December 22:
