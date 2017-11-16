The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has bagged an international award from Abu Dhabi, according to a press release issued by Managing Director Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary.The ADI PEC (Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference) Excellence in Energy Awards 2017 had adjudged the APMDC as the winner for the second position in the category of “social contribution in country value.” The award was received by T Venkatesh, General Manager (Marketing), on Monday.
Abu Dhabi award for APMDC
Visakhapatnam, November 15:
