Amplus Energy Solutions has partnered Indian Army to provide solar lamps to the people of Gurez valley in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gurez is a valley located in the high Himalayas, about 123 kms from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, India. At about 8,000 feet (2,400 m) above sea level, the valley is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and is one of the strategic locations for The Indian Army, a company statement said.

Lack of electricity supply, combined with inclement weather, leads to increased hardships for the people of Gurez, it said.

“Solar power can play a key role in providing power to isolated regions which get limited electricity from the government. With this project in Gurez, we are committed to more such projects so to do our part for the society,” Sanjeev Aggarwal, MD and CEO, Amplus Energy said.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)

Related