To rekindle brand Japan in Kerala, the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK) is organsing India’s first Japan Mela in Kochi from November 30 to December 3.

The event will showcase the best Japanese products and services thus opening up the market for Japanese brands.

The upcoming Japan Mela has two initiatives- a B2B meet showcasing the potential business opportunities, products and services in Japan which will be inaugurated by Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary Embassy of Japan in India. As many as 20 Japanese companies and Japanese universities will be participating in the B2B meet.

In the B2C meet around 10 Japanese and Indian corporates will participate, enabling customers to get a detailed idea on Japanese products and scope of business.

(This article was published on November 17, 2017)

