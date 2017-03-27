New Delhi, March 27:
A Bill to declare the Indian Institute of Technology, Design and Manufacturing at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh as an institute of national importance was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar introduced the bill -- The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill 2017 -- in the Lower House.
The Bill seeks to bring the Indian Institute of Technology, Design and Manufacturing at Kurnool within the scope of the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Act 2014.
