The Ministry of Power has decided to allocate additional power to Jammu and Kashmir in view of increase in the power requirement of the state during the winters. An official statement said, “The Central Government has allocated 74 per cent power, that is, 792 MW out of 1071 MW from the unallocated power pool of Northern region.”

This will help J&K in further meeting the additional requirement of power during the winter, the statement added.

The power requirement in the State is met from the generation from their own power plants, allocated share from central generating stations and power purchased from market.

The peak demand of J&K during the current year (April to October, 2017) was 2,768 MW and the demand met was 2214 MW, thus, leaving shortfall of around 554 MW (or 20 per cent). At present, around 70 per cent of the energy requirement is being met from Central Generating Stations in the State.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)

