The CPI has launched a month-long campaign against the alleged “pro-corporate” policies of the Narendra Modi government. Party General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said the campaign will expose the “anti-people and corrupt policies” of the Centre.

Reddy said the Modi government had brought misery upon the people and its policies had resulted in the spread of intolerance, jobless and growth-less economy, rising prices of essential items and continuous attack on intellectuals and universities. “After seven decades of independence, the minorities in our country are feeling insecure. Workers rights are being curbed and farmers are committing suicide. Corruption is rampant and top BJP leaders have been accused of indulging in corruption,” he alleged.

He said the campaign will focus on four specific issues: the Panama leaks, recovery of non-performing assets (NPAs), corruption involving BJP leaders and decisions such as demonetisation, GST and price rise.

He said there were 500 Indians named in Panama papers who have illegal off-shore investment and black money in foreign banks but no action had been taken on it. “Whom are the Modi government trying to protect? There were allegations of money being paid to Modi in Sahara papers and Birla diary. What is wrong if judiciary enquires into it? Why hush it up?” Reddy asked and demanded the Centre to make the names of those 500 individuals public.

The party condemned the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh and alleged that the murderers were the same forces of right-wing reactionary groups who killed Narendra Dabolkar, Govind Pansare and MM Kalburgi.

(This article was published on September 15, 2017)

Related