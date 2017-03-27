SEARCH

Delhi AAP legislator Ved Parkash joins BJP

Press Trust of India
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (left) inducting AAP MLA Ved Parkash into the party, in New Delhi on Monday. - RV MOORTHY
New Delhi, March 27:  

In a setback to the AAP ahead of the crucial MCD polls, its MLA Ved Parkash on Monday resigned from the party and the Delhi Assembly to join the BJP, alleging the Arvind Kejriwal government has “failed” to deliver on poll promises.

The move is seen as a shot in the arm for the BJP as elections to the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) are scheduled for April 23.

Ved Parkash, who represented Bawana in the Assembly, alleged that the MLAs who talk of development are “suppressed” by the party’s top leadership. He joined the BJP at its Delhi unit office in the presence of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and State party in-charge Shyam Jaju. Later, accompanied by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, he submitted his resignation at the Assembly Speaker’s office.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)
India | Delhi | politics

