GE Energy Connections announced in a press statement that it has successfully transmitted 1,500 MW of power for phase 1 of the Champa Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) project.

Led by public sector undertaking, Power Grid Corporation of India, the project will caters to an estimated 46 per cent of India’s population. This would benefit the people in North India with States such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

To meet part of this need, the Champa 800 kV UHVDC project will connect thermal power produced in Chhattisgarh to the north via Kurukshetra, through a 1,365 km energy highway. Executed in two phases, the project will transport 6,000 MW of power upon full completion. Both phases comprise two poles, each with the capacity to transmit 1,500 MW. This is also the first 800 kV scheme in the world to use dedicated metallic return conductors eliminating the need for ground electrodes and increasing the system’s reliability, a company statement said.

(This article was published on March 28, 2017)

