Girija Vaidyanathan, Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Land Administration, Tamil Nadu, has taken over as the Chief Secretary to Government and will also hold full additional charge of the post of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner of Administrative Reforms, according to an official announcement.

Vaidyanathan, 57, is a Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer of the 1981 batch with over 35 years experience in civil service. She has a Ph.D in health economics from the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras and is a post graduate in Physics.

Over three and a half decades in service, Vaidyanathan, has held a wide range of responsibilities across a number of departments including health, education, agriculture, transportation and state planning.

She replaces P Rama Mohana Rao, who is a subject of investigation by income tax authorities. On Wednesday, I-T officials conducted searches at Rao’s office at the State Secretariat and his residence, and several other locations associated with him and his son Vivek.

The searches have yielded over ₹ 30 lakh cash including a large quantity of newly released large denomination currencies, bullion and documents relating to ₹ 5 crore worth of “undisclosed income”, IT officials said.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

