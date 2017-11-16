Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd, the 30-km phase one of which is slated for launch later this month, has been developed as a disabled-friendly facility.

The physically challenged need not struggle on a difficult path now as they can wheel into the spanking new Metro rail and commute like others.

The company has made necessary arrangements for wheelchair-bound passengers, the visually impaired and those with hearing, speech or cognitive disabilities.

“In designing the stations, lifts, fare gates, ticket vending machines we have made it possible for the disabled to transcend their physical limitations,” HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy, said.

The Concessionaire L&T has provided a barrier-free environment for the physically and the visually challenged and even for elderly persons using the rail system. Right from the moment one approaches the metro station, the disabled enjoy facilities like a ramp provided at the road level to facilitate wheelchairs up to the lifts. For easy manoeuvrability and accommodation of wheelchairs, spacious lifts are being provided with hand rails inside for the elderly and disabled persons.

The lift operating buttons will have information in Braille at all levels of the station for the convenience of the blind persons. A tactile strip is being provided from the street level till the edge of the platform, guiding blind persons in navigating their way, by tapping the floor with their white canes. Wheelchair-bound passengers will not encounter any problem getting into the train as care is being taken in maintaining the gap between the platform and train floor. Even the visually challenged will not run the risk of getting their feet accidentally trapped in the opening between the platform and the train door.

Once in, the wheelchairs can be locked to a special “grab hold” in the train in the designated wheelchair spaces. Every station will have special toilets with grab bars and supports to help the physically challenged. Wide automatic fare collection gates have been provided for wheelchair passengers. For those with speech impairment, ticket vending machines are being designed to help them.

To help the illiterate and the disabled, there will be pictograms along with signage for easy access to different areas of the station and trains.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)

