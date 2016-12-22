There is a need to increase allocations for public health, according to Soumya Swaminathan, Secretary, Department of Health Research, Government of India and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“Many other countries such as Thailand have high allocations which go up to 7 per cent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” she said while delivering the 60th Foundation Day Lecture at the Administrative Staff College (ASCI) here on Wednesday. India spends less than one percent of its GDP on health care.

Stating that about 100 million people were slipping into below poverty line category every year due to high cost of healthcare, she said the ministry of health was discussing a new national health protection scheme to basically cover hospitalisation costs. The proposed scheme might cover existing schemes of states and the modalities are being worked out.

Despite having ‘strong’ health systems in place in the form of programmes and policies, challenges such as low sanitation, poor quality of water and malnutrition need to be addressed, the official said.

The ICMR will be strengthening research in medical colleges by providing grants and encouraging inter-disciplinary projects, she added.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

