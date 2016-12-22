Move in line with government’s mission to boost financial literacy

Going a step ahead in its free Internet services, Reliance Jio has approached the Gujarat government to provide free Wi-Fi services at academic institutions across the State for a period of one year.

Officials and representatives from Reliance Jio made a detailed presentation to State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and the Minister of State Nanubhai Vanani about the potential benefits of having free Wi-Fi at academic institutions including primary, secondary, higher secondary and higher educational institutions.

Reliance Jio has expressed its willingness to provide free Wi-Fi for a period of one year to schools and colleges, if they get ready with the hardware aspect, a government statement said here. The move is aimed at giving push to the Government of India’s mission for financial literacy and using technology in education at the State level.

A cluster-wise trial will be conducted at the selected clusters of schools, colleges etc., to explore the viability and benefits of the service, the State communique stated here.

Reliance representatives, led by Group President, Parimal Nathwani, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, explained to the ministers and senior officials of the education department the free Wi-Fi services for schools and other academic institutions in Gujarat.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

Related NEWS Pokemon Go officially in India; RJio brings game with Niantic