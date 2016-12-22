Jung quits as Delhi L-G; Opposition blames an ‘over-indulgent’ Centre

PTI In this file picture Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung is seen with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

After two-year war, Kejriwal wishes him the best

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Delhi Najeeb Jung resigned on Thursday, putting an end to a two-year-long battle with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Though an official release from his office said Jung would return to academics, there are indications that the former bureaucrat was miffed with the “over indulgence” of the Union Home Ministry into the functioning of his office and the Delhi government.

Terming the resignation a surprise, Kejriwal wished Jung “the best in his future endeavours”. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that under Jung the Delhi government witnessed a bitter-sweet experienceadding, however, that Jung had done a “good job” as L-G.

Congress leader in-charge of Delhi PC Chacko said no independent Governor could work under the Narendra Modi government. “The BJP is trying to create problems for all non-NDA governments in the country. They are using Governors for this purpose. Jung, being an independent-minded person, might have decided to resign rather than continuing to work as per the diktats of the Centre,” Chacko said.

A source close to Jung told BusinessLine that he was unhappy with certain Home Ministry officials for indulging in the day-to-day affairs of his office and that of the Delhi government. “Jung’s resignation will create further trouble for the AAP government. The BJP is looking for a political person who will dance to their tunes,” the source said.

Jung thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister for their cooperation during his tenure. He also thanked the people for their support especially during the one year’s President Rule in Delhi.

The BJP claimed Jung had expressed his displeasure with Kejriwal government by resigning from the post. “Even on Wednesday he was upset with the AAP government stalling work. But we did not foresee this. He told us that he was going on a week-long leave. Delhi needed him,” Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said.

Ever since the AAP government came to power in February 2015, there have been frequent run-ins between the offices of the Chief Minister and the L-G, with even the courts being dragged into the messy affair. Issues of contention included that of the vetting of Jan Lokpal Bill, appointments to the Anti Corruption Bureau, and the naming of other senior officials in the government.

Kejriwal has used strong language to express his displeasure, even labelling Jung “Hitler”, and accusing him of being a puppet of the Centre.

While the AAP government has maintained that an elected government holds administrative supremacy over the Delhi government, the High Court in August ruled that the National Capital Territory continues to be a Union Territory and the Lieutenant Governor is its administrative head.

