The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the Karnataka government to set up a separate Karavali Tourism Development Authority to promote tourism and related activities along coastal Karnataka.

Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Vathika Pai, KCCI president, said the authority could develop and showcase the pristine beaches and waterfronts of the coastal region.

Adventure water sports such as surfing and kayaking, and also houseboats and beach resorts can be developed.

The unique cuisine of the Karavali (coastal) region could also be promoted, she said.

Stressing the need for the expansion of industrial area in Mangaluru, she said that the phase-2 of Baikampady Industrial Area should be developed.

Stating that there is a huge demand for industrial land at Baikampady because of its proximity to New Mangalore Port and to the National Highway 66, Pai said the smaller plots of one and two acres would help in supporting the growth of small and medium entrepreneurs in the region.

Referring to the proposal by the Centre to set up a plastics park in Mangaluru, she said KCCI is actively involved in the development of the park, which could house several plastics units.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)

Related