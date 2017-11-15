NCP leader, accused of land grab, gives in to pressure after HC censure

After days of breathing fire and brimstone, controversial Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy gave in to building pressure and adverse court remarks to resign on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at his home in Alappuzha later in the evening, he said he would move the Supreme Court against the severe strictures passed against him by the Kerala High Court.

The inevitable



The resignation had become inevitable after a Division Bench of the High Court had on Tuesday asked Chandy to resign and then seek relief against charges of land grab and violation of environmental laws.

The Alappuzha District Collector, who was commissioned by the State Cabinet to inquire into the allegations, had also filed an adverse report, later endorsed by the High Court.

The court had observed that the very act of a minister questioning the contents of a report commissioned by the Cabinet of which he was a member, was unprecedented.

But the NCP, a minority partner with just two members in the coalition, succeeded in delaying the inevitable, seeking a gracious exit for Chandy.

NCP extracts a promise



It succeeded to some extent, by extracting a promise from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that it could claim the seat when its candidates are cleared by the court.

Chandy had replaced fellow NCP politician AK Saseendran in March, when the latter quit after being allegedly honey-trapped.

Chandy is the third minister to quit the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government after it came to power 18 months ago. CPI(M) leader EP Jayarajan had quit the ministry on charges of nepotism.

With both its members being made to quit, the NCP has quite an unenviable track record, but the party doesn’t seem overly bothered.

CM plays it safe



Observers are of the view that an otherwise tough-talking Chief Minister Vijayan has been playing a waiting game lest he be seen as dictating terms to a minor coalition partner.

He also wanted to ensure that he should not be seen as giving in to a sustained media campaign, predicting the ouster of the minister by the day.

Earlier in the morning, Vijayan told newspersons after a Cabinet meeting that the NCP had sought time to discuss the issue with its national leadership.

Major coalition partner CPI had stayed away from Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, protesting Chandy’s presence. Vijayan said said the boycott was unprecedented and unfortunate.

The CPI handles the important revenue portfolio under whose jurisdiction Chandy’s alleged shenanigans pertaining to land grab and encroachments had come in for scrutiny.

(This article was published on November 15, 2017)

Related