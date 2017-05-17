Metro Cash & Carry India, a leading organised wholesaler, opened one more wholesale warehouse in Hyderabad, its fourth in the city and 24th in the country.

The new outlet is seen to bolster Metro's business by augmenting the existing base of nearly two lakh business customers.

“Hyderabad is a special market for us. We’ve witnessed fast growth in this market since 2006, and there’s still plenty of opportunity for growth and expansion. Our motto is to be Champions for Independent Businesses, by providing them complete business solutions,“ Arvind Mediratta, Managing Director & CEO, Metro Cash & Carry India, said in a statement.

The store is spread over approximately 55,000 sq feet, and will help create over 350 jobs for the local economy.

Metro India caters to over 11 lakh dedicated customers across the country, which include small and mid-sized kiranas, hotels, restaurants, caterers and self-employed professionals.

Offerings at the new Hyderabad outlet include over 51 varieties in rice, 22 in pulses, and a wide range of ayurvedic products such as Patanjali, and Sri Sri Aurveda.

”With the extended network of our operations, Metro India is now able to provide more proximity and convenience for the local customers,” Manish Sabnis, Metro India’s Operations Director for South and West India, said.

The new outlet captures Metro's promise of everything under one roof. The outlet expects to source at least 20 per cent of its assortment from regional suppliers.

Fruits and vegetables will be sourced from Metro's collection centre at Vontimamidi in Telangana.

Metro had started its Hyderabad chapter in 2006 with its first outlet at Kukkatpally, followed by Uppal and Shamshabad in the subsequent years.

