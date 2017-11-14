Beauty salon chain Naturals has licensed a third party to open Naturals brand restaurants.

CK Kumaravel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Groom India Salon and Spa Pvt Ltd that runs Naturals, said it will allow the brand licensee to open more restaurants through franchisee model.

You can soon expect juice shops, organic products outlets and gym, he said.

The casual dining restaurant follows the ‘chipotle’ concept, where the consumers can select Indian rice, bread, two starters, vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. “We have Indianised the concept to suit the locals,” Kumaravel said. The restaurant opened today was set up by the brand licensee at an investment of ₹20 lakh.

On licensing the brand, Kumaravel told BusinessLine that it is the right time for brand licensing to tap the revenue from royalty on the licence. “The awareness about franchise and brand licensing are going up,” he said. But the challenge in brand licensing is that there are interest only in licensing international brands. “We are lagging even though we have good products,” he said.

Naturals operates over 500 salons across India under franchisee model and plans to increase the network to 3,000 next year.

After the restaurant, Kumaravel is in talks with players in the organic space, juice shop and also gym to license the name. “We are in talks with someone who wants to put all under a single roof,” he said.

