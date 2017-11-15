Controversial Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy has been granted extended time by the Cabinet to turn in his resignation a day after being severely reprimanded by the High Court.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed as much to newspersons here this morning while addressing them at the end of a crucial meeting of the state cabinet.

According to him, Thomas Chandy's party and minor coalition partner NCP has sought time to discuss the issue with the national leadership which has been firmly backing the minister till now.

Chandy happens to be the only minister that the party has anywhere, and the latter loathes the prospect of losing him after predecessor AK Saseendran had to go following a 'honey-trap' case.

What surprises observers is how a minor coalition partner can delay what they describe as inevitable and expect a normally tough and strict Chief Minister Vijayan to do its bidding.

Earlier this morning, major coalition partner CPI kept off the cabinet meeting protesting the presence of the erring NCP minister. CPI has been outspoken in its criticism of Chandy from day one.

An apparently offended Chief Minister said the boycott of the cabinet by a minister or ministers is unprecedented and unfortunate. He admitted that the CPI had informed of its decision in advance.

The CPI handles the important revenue portfolio under whose jurisdiction Chandy's alleged shenanigans pertaining go land grab and encroachments had come in for scrutiny.

The party took special interest in hunting down Chandy, an NRI businessman who enjoys the confidence of the Chief Minister, especially after it lost the good vibes with CPI(M), the lead coalition partner.

Yesterday, the High Court had passed the severest of strictures against Chandy, dubbing his decision to move court against an adverse fact-finding report by the district collector, as unprecedented.

It asked the minister to 'climb down from the ivory tower', or resign first, before seeking relief. He should have approached the collector rather than waste precious court time.

(This article was published on November 15, 2017)

