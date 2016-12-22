PM pooh-poohs Cong leader’s charges of graft; compares Opposition to Pak

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s face-off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fast emerging as a key highlight of the demonetisation debate in an election season. The duo engaged in yet another bout in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, with flourishes of sarcasm and poetry over the alleged pay-offs in the Sahara IT raids scandal.

Modi was first off the block in Varanasi, heaping scorn over Rahul’s charge on Wednesday that he had received kickbacks from corporate houses – Sahara and the Birlas. Mocking the Congress leader for “never thinking before he speaks”, the PM sarcastically said he was “the happiest” that Rahul had at long last learnt to deliver speeches. Modi also made light of Gandhi’s assertion that his allegations will cause an “earthquake”.

While the focus through the day remained on Modi’s comments against Rahul, the PM had other targets in his speech, namely the Opposition, whom he likened to “Pakistani forces providing cover fire to terrorists” for opposing demonetisation, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for famously terming demonetisation a “monumental mismanagement”.

But the highlights of the PM’s speech were his barbs at Rahul: “They have a young leader who is just learning to give speeches. Since the time he has learnt to speak, there is no limit to my happiness. In 2009, he couldn’t even tell what is inside this packet and what is not. Now we are finding out.”.

“He had been going around threatening that when he will speak, there will be an earthquake...There is no chance of an earthquake now that he has spoken. We can be rest assured that there is no danger of the natural calamity in sight,” the PM said.

Rahul responded to the PM’s jibes with poetry at a public rally in Bahraich (UP). “I asked the PM some questions at a public rally yesterday. He has made fun of me, mocked me. I quote the immortal Ghalib in response – Har eik baat pe kehte ho tum ke tu kya hai; Tumhin kaho key eh andaze guftgu kya hai (Every instance you ask me, ‘who are you?’. Can you please explain what manner of conversation this is?),” Gandhi said at a rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader said the PM he could make fun of him for all he wanted, but he should still answer the questions raised. “The charges have not been levelled by me alone but by the youth of India who feel cheated as you had promised them jobs,” an aggressive Rahul said.

Waving sheets of paper which purportedly contained details of charges against Modi allegedly having accepted money from the Sahara and Birla groups when he was Gujarat Chief Minister, Rahul asked the PM to explain if the documents were correct or not.

Sticking to his guns, he alleged that Modi had taken ₹40 crore from the Sahara group in nine instalments over six months in 2013 and 2014. Coming down hard on note ban, he insisted that the PM came out with the surprise decision not to help the poor but the “super rich 50 families of India”.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Rahul dubbed him as a “super event planner” who had made “perfect planning” to take the money from the poor to help the rich who owe as much as ₹8 lakh crore to the banks. “Suck the money from the poor and feed the rich. Take the money from 99 per cent and give it to one per cent,” he said adding that this was the essence of the note ban and not to weed out black money and help the poor as claimed by Modi.

“Modiji said those standing in bank queues are thieves. Today, I saw people standing in front of the banks. Modiji they are not thieves but honest poor,” he said, adding that there was not a single rich or “suited, booted” person standing in the lines.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)