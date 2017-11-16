Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday performed ground breaking ceremony of 15 projects involving an investment of ₹11,690 crore through video conferencing and launched a web portal named ‘GO SWIFT’ to help investors.

The projects included Paradeep Phospate Ltd’s ₹9,459.17 crore expansion programme. Patnaik also inaugurated Falcon Marine Product Ltd’s facility build at an investment of ₹900 crore at Balasore.

The 15 industrial projects for which ground breaking ceremony was held on Thursday will provide direct employment to 8,800 people. They were in fertiliser, cement, food processing, solar energy, bio-technology, marine products and power sectors.

The developers of the projects include Shree Cement, Ramco Cements, Emami Cement, JSW Cement Plant, KTL Logistics & Service, Oricon Enterprise, Jay Bharat Spices, Orissa Transformers private Limited (OTPL), Bharat Bio-tech, Indo-Nissin Foods and others.

“As I dedicate 15 industrial projects to our people today, I would like to reiterate my government’s commitment towards industrial development in the state,” Patnaik said adding that to achieve the “Vision 2025” of attracting ₹2.5 lakh crore of new investment and generating 30 lakh jobs, all departments should work together.

Patnaik also launched a portal named ‘GO SWIFT’ to help investors get single window facilitation and tracking mechanism online.

The chief minister announced that the Make In Odisha Conclave 2018 will be held between November 11 and 15 in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik said the state government’s flagship initiative towards investors outreach, the Make In Odisha Conclave, 2016 was an overwhelming success with participation of over 100 companies and announcement of investment intent of more than ₹2 lakh crore.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)

