President Pranab Mukherjee has called for creation of jobs for the youth to harness the demographic dividend the country has.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Federation of Telangana and Andrha Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI) here on Friday, he said the country has weathered ups and downs in the last few decades to emerge as a strong economy in the world.

While top economies struggled to shrug off the crisis triggered by the mortgage issue in the US, he said India could come out of it to emerge as a strong economy. It went on to outbeat the Great Britain in the economic development.

The President is in the city for his annual winter sojourn.

Relating the Indian struggle for independence, he said the history of colonial rule in India is the history of suppression.

Citing the observations of freedom fighter and economist Dadabhai Naoroji, he said the country's bountiful resources were taken away.

Congratulating the FTAPCCI for completing 100 years of its journey, he exhorted them to chalk out plan for the next 100 years.

(This article was published on December 23, 2016)

