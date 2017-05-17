The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) whether a woman can be given an option of saying ‘no’ to triple talaq at the time of execution of ‘nikahnama’ (Islamic marriage contract).

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar also asked if all ‘Qazis’ (magistrate or judge of the Sharia court) can be asked to include this condition at the time of marriage.

“Is it possible that Muslim women are given an option to say ‘no’ to triple talaq at the time of execution of nikahnama,” asked the Bench, which includes Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, UU Lalit and Abdul Nazeer.

While seeking response from former Union Minister and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing AIMPLB, the Bench said: “Don’t infer anything from our side.”

Wednesday was the fifth day of the hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging triple talaq, polygamy and ‘nikah halala’, which is going on before a Bench comprising members of various religious communities including Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi and Hindu.

On Tuesday, AIMPLB had said that these were matters of faith and cannot be tested on grounds of constitutional morality.

(This article was published on May 17, 2017)

