Opposition stages walkout

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio, today defended his ₹1.87 lakh crore Budget presented on March 15 and said in the Assembly that he had adhered to fiscal discipline under the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Unhappy with the Chief Minister’s responses, Opposition BJP staged a walkout.

Siddaramaiah, replying to the debate on the Budget, said he is not leading the state to a debt-trap as alleged by the opposition parties.

“The total debt of the state has touched ₹2.42 lakh crore. But it is well within the stipulated norms under the Fiscal Responsibility Act. The total borrowings amounted to 18.93 per cent of the GSDP and is well below the national average of 22 per cent,” he added.

Rebutting the Opposition criticism, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka was a progressive State and its debt is well managed. Reeling out statistics, Siddaramaiah said the total borrowings amounted to 16.83 per cent of the GSDP in Gujarat, 20.9 per cent in Tamil Nadu, 28.11 per cent in Andhra Pradesh, 18.15 per cent in Telangana, , 27.68 per cent in Kerala 33.61 per cent in Rajasthan and 22 per cent in Madhya Pradesh.

He said the state had adhered to fiscal discipline under the Act and revenues had seen a healthy growth of 7.3 per cent and the growth of budget size was 14.16 per cent. “When compared with other states, we are well within the limits of its capacity to repay.”

The Chief Minister, in his nearly two-hour-long reply, said the Congress government, which is in the final year of its rule after coming to power in 2013, had fared much better than the previous BJP government.

He said the previous government (BJP) had spent ₹4 lakh crore as budgetary spend during its five-year rule for all departments, while his (Congress) government spending will be exceed ₹8.05 lakh crore for the same number of years. This irked the Opposition BJP, which staged a walkout.

(This article was published on March 28, 2017)

