The Anti-Corruption Branch is questioning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s private secretary in connection with its probe into the alleged ₹400-crore tanker scam.

The anti-graft body had summoned Bibhav Kumar last week and he joined the probe on Wednesday.

“He arrived at 11.30 am for the questioning at the ACB office. His questioning is currently underway,” said a senior officer.

Kumar had been asked to bring some files, which are being examined.

The ACB had recorded sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra’s detailed statement last week; he will be again questioned on certain points on Thursday.

Mishra had alleged that Kejriwal had influenced the probe into the tanker scam that dates back to Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as Chief Minister.

The sacked minister also claimed that Kejriwal’s aide had asked him to delay sending a few reports to the then Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung in connection with the alleged scam, sources said.

Mishra said the investigation into the scam was repeatedly delayed and influenced by Kejriwal and “his two men”.

Dikshit was “examined” by ACB officials in August 2016 in connection with her alleged involvement in the tanker scam, besides being handed over a set of 18 written questions.

Till some time ago, Mishra had been accusing the BJP of shielding Dikshit in the case, but did a u-turn a couple of weeks back, alleging that the AAP government tried to protect her.

The Kejriwal-led AAP government had in June 2015 constituted a fact-finding committee to go into alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board procuring around 385 stainless steel water tankers.

The Delhi government in June 2016 sent a report of the committee to Jung, following which an FIR was registered.

(This article was published on May 17, 2017)

