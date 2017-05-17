The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change has accorded environmental clearance for the 4000-mw Yadadri ultra mega power project (UMPP) of the Telangana Genco at Dameracherla in Nalgonda district.

“This will be first UMPP taken up by any State for which the financial closure of Rs 24,000 crore has already been achieved with PFC and REC funding it and the project contract of about Rs 18,000 crore awarded to BHEL,” D Prabhakar Rao, CMD of TS Transco told Business Line.

“With this we have everything in place for project implementation including land. First three units are expected to be ready within three years and two more units within a year thereafter,” Rao explained.

Following certain observations, a revised impact assessment report was submitted and the final nod accorded. The implementation of the project was delayed for necessary mandatory environmental approvals.

The Environment Assessment Committee had sought details on the source of water for the mega project, coal linkage and whether the coal transportation would be made through railway network.

While the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited will supply coal for the project, the rest would be met through imported coal.

Carved out in 2014 after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014, Telangana started its journey with a power deficit of 2,000 mw. To ensure that the State would have adequate power supply, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been personally monitoring the progress and implementation of the new projects.

The foundation for the Yadadri greenfield plant was laid by the Chief Minister in June 2015 and the necessary land is acquisition for the project is underway.

BHADRADRI

Yadadri project is one of the two new projects taken up by the Telangana Genco. The other being the 1080 mw Bhadradri thermal power project.

Yet another coal fired thermal power project of TS Genco, the 1080-mw Bhadradri thermal power project in Bhadradri-Kothagudem had secured various mandatory clearances and the work on the project started in March 2017. “We expect to complete this project by next year end,” Rao said.

The Rs 7,200 crore Bhadradri thermal project was being implemented with sub-critical technology and the work on the 270x4 mw thermal project was suspended after National Green Tribunal had flagged it off after petitioners raised about the technology being deployed in the project.

The Government had directed that the sub-critical technology plants cannot be implemented after the XII Five year Plan (2012-2017).

(This article was published on May 17, 2017)

