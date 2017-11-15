Shashi Tharoor, MP from Thiruvananthapuram, has released a coffee table book on corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities by companies in Kerala.

Brought out by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the book is titled Building a better society – CSR activities by companies in Kerala.

The book release here was followed by a session on ‘building a better society’ in which top offic-bearers of the CII Kerala State Council and others were present.

Among them were Thomas John Muthoot, Project Chairman, CII CSR Coffee Table Book and Chairman & Managing Director, Muthoot Fincorp; G Krishna Kumar, Chairman, CII Kerala State Council and Managing Director, Rubfila International; C Padmakumar, Chairman & Managing Director, Terumo Penpol; KG Madhu, Chairman, CII Thiruvananthapuram Zone; MR Narayanan, Vice-Chairman, CII Thiruvananthapuram Zone.

Senior officials from the state government also participated in the session, along with representatives of partnering companies from Kerala.

Shashi Tharoor said corporate social responsibility should become part of the voluntary efforts of every profit-making organisation.

CSR is not just voluntary, it has been made mandatary. The country’s laws now demand that corporates set aside two per cent of their profits for CSR.

Thomas John Muthoot said the significance of the CSR activities is that it helps not just reach out to the under-privileged but also the companies themselves.

(This article was published on November 15, 2017)

