Trinamool Congress (TMC) won four municipalities in West Bengal today-one in Darjeeling hills and three in the plains, while Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) captured three civic bodies in the hills including Darjeeling.

Official sources said that TMC won the Domkal municipality in Murshidabad district, capturing 18 of the 21 wards. Congress emerged victorious in the remaining two seats while CPI(M) bagged one.

In Raigunj municipality of North Dinajpur district, TMC caputured 24 of the 27 wards while Congress won the remaining two wards and BJP managed to get one.

TMC bagged Pujali municipality in South 24 Paraganas district, winning 12 of the 16 wards. BJP bagged two seats while Congress and an independent party won one seat each.

Although GJM manged to retain three civic bodies in the hills, TMC put up a credible performance, winning in Mirik. Of the nine seats in Mirik, TMC won six and GJM three.

GJM, however, maintained its supremacy in other civic bodies in the hills.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha won 31 of the 32 seats in Darjeeling municipality where TMC emerged victorious with one seat.

In Kurseong, GJM won 17 wards while TMC bagged the remaining three.

GJM also won the civic body in Kalimpong, capturing 19 of the 23 seats while TMC bagged two.

Jan Andolan Party of Harka Bahadur Chetri, a former GJM leader who tried to outsmart the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, failed to make a major gain in Kalimpong and managed to win only two seats.

Election to the seven municipalities were held on May 14.

(This article was published on May 17, 2017)

