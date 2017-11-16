Ridesharing company Uber today inaugurated its engineering facility in Hyderabad where a team of over 40 engineers have been hired.

Their mandate is to build business intelligence platforms and real time streaming for Uber globally.

Spread over 18000 sq. ft., this facility is located in the tech hub of Hyderabad.

Daniel Graf, VP and Head of Product Uber said, “Our engineers across the world are solving complex problems with technology to continuously improve the Uber experience for riders and driver partners. The Hyderabad engineering team joins our global workforce to make Uber’s mission of ‘transportation for everyone, everywhere’ a reality.”

Engineering facility

The Engineering facility in Hyderabad will hire software engineers across all levels who will focus on developing scalable platforms that focus on a seamless core global business economic experience.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Telangana, said, “Uber’s continued investment in Hyderabad to set up its first Center of Excellence in Asia and now a new engineering facility reiterates that Telangana is the preferred location for global companies looking to set up operations in India.”

Katherine Hadda, US Consul-General, Hyderabad said, “The talent pool in India coupled with the government’s initiatives to ensure ease of doing business in Hyderabad and the rest of the state is attracting many U.S. companies to set up operations here.”

In February 2016, Uber’s first Center of Excellence in Asia was launched in Hyderabad to provide specialised support for critical incidents that require immediate attention. A team of 500 specialists provide support via email, phone and social media to ensure seamless experience before, during and after the ride.

Uber currently has engineering centers in San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Louisville, Amsterdam, Sofia in Bulgaria, Aarhus in Denmark, Vilnius in Lithuania, Bangalore and now Hyderabad.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)