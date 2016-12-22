Terming the Akhilesh Yadav government’s nod to include 17 Other Backward Castes in the Scheduled Castes list as a “mere drama”, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday said the decision is both “unfortunate and condemnable”, and aimed at deceiving these communities.

“After having neglected all the backward castes barring one in the past five years of its rule, the SP government is out to mislead them in the same vein as was done by the erstwhile Mulayam Singh Yadav government,” she said in a statement.

This decision is against the law as it is only the Centre that can include any caste in the SC list, she said, adding that after the Mulayam government’s decision on this issue, these castes were left in the lurch, as they then belonged neither in the OBC nor in the SC list.

She claimed it was the BSP government that succeeded the Mulayam Singh Yadav government, which reverted the decision, thus bringing the castes back in the backward list and sent a proposal to the Centre for inclusion only on condition of increasing the quota of the SC.

This decision has been taken in perhaps the last Cabinet meeting of this government, Mayawati remarked.

A Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday morning cleared the proposal to include the Kahar, Kashyap, Kewat, Nishad, Bind, Bhar, Prajapati, Rajbhar, Batham, Gaur, Tura, Majhi, Mallah, Kumhar, Dheemar and Machua sub-castes in the Scheduled Caste category.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

