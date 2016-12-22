Karnataka Wine Board will organise a ‘wine fest on the beach’ in Mangaluru from December 23-25.

Addressing presspersons on Thursday, Ravindra Shankar Mirje, Chairman of the Karnataka Wine Board, said that the board, in association with the Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project and the Karnataka Horticulture Department, will conduct this three-day wine fest at Panambur beach in Mangaluru from December 23. He said that 10-12 wineries will showcase more than 200 brands in the beach wine fest during the three days. The festival is being organised to create awareness about wine grape cultivation and to provide exposure to the wineries from the State.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

