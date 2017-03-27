By taking about 50 policy decisions within a week of taking over as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has shown he means business.

During his first visit to Gorakhpur after assuming office, he said: “Those who can work for 18-20 hours everyday can remain with us, others can go their own way.” Adityanath also advised ministers and officials not to take files home and rather clear them during office hours.

“In two months, we will create such an atmosphere that people will start feeling the difference and know how a government should be run,” he said.

Adityanath has asked all departments to come up with a plan to prioritise tasks that can be delivered in the first 100 days of his rule. Each department is preparing PowerPoint presentations for the CM, who is expected to sit through the demo to have a first-hand account of the situation on the ground.

“Top officers are spending sleepless nights preparing such reports,” said a senior official.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

