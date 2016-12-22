Novex Communication, holder of music rights Zee Music and Yash Raj songs, has filed cases against seven star hotels in Hyderabad for unauthorisedly using their content.

Three cases have been filed at the City Civil court Hyderabad and four more cases have been filed at the Ranga Reddy court. “We are the assignee to Zee Music and authorised agent of Yash Raj music. Hotels, pubs, clubs, events playing the music need to take Novex license. We filed similar cases in Bengaluru and Chennai as well,” a company spokesperson said here in a statement on Friday.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

