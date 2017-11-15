SEARCH

Heavy rain forecast for coastal Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh

VINSON KURIAN
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, NOV 15:  

The well-marked low-pressure over West-Central and adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal persists and has built up heavy clouds off the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha-Bengal coasts.

Satellite pictures at noon show clouds present over the stretch from Visakhapatnam, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jaleswar, Kontai, and Kharagpur to even Kolkata.

The India Met Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very rain for coastal Odisha today, while it will be heavy over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha.

THUNDERSHOWERS FOR TN

Much smaller parcels are found drifting some distance off to the Puducherry and Chennai coasts. But the IMD suspects these could still be of some relevance to the North Tamil Nadu coast.

The prevailing easterlies from the Bay of Bengal would bring these clouds closer to Chennai to set up a meeting with opposing winds from a prevailing western disturbance, affecting North India.

This would make for a productive interaction, with rains being triggered over Central India and adjoining Peninsular India, covering parts of South India initially, before spreading out further.

The footprint of rain or thundershowers would grow from the weekend and extend to most of interior Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, while being more organised along the West Coast.

FRESH CIRCULATION AWAITED

This is welcome but poor consolation for the interior of the South Peninsula, which has been devoid of any meaningful precipitation thus far during this month, even as it rained heavily along the coast.

Model predictions still suggest that the Bay would largely remain silent until midweek next week, when a fresh circulation materialises over the South-East and adjoining South Bay of Bengal.

Forecasts are split on where it would drive the accompanying rains, though a consensus looks to veer around to the possibility of the system breaking up and rains travelling to the West and the North.

The westward-moving remnant might move closer in towards the Sri Lankan and adjoining South Tamil Nadu coast, unless interrupted by western disturbances passing over North India.

The whole process of genesis of the circulation, its further evolution and advancement is likely to be spread out over the period of the next 10 to 12 days, according to these forecasts.

(This article was published on November 15, 2017)
TOPICS
weather | forecast | weather news |

