The Ministry of Power on Tuesday launched a centralised system for accessing and dissemination of data regarding the power sector.

The dashboard would act as a single point interface for all power sector apps launched previously by the Ministry, including TARANG, UJALA, VIDYUT PRAVAH, GARV, URJA, MERIT.

An official statement said this would facilitate online data capture/ input (daily, monthly, annually) from generation, transmission and distribution utilities in the country and disseminate power sector information (operational, capacity, demand, supply, consumption etc.) through various analysed reports, graphs, statistics for generation, transmission and distribution at the all-India, region, state level for the central, state and private sector.

The NPP Dashboard has been designed and developed to disseminate analysed information about the sector through GIS-enabled navigation and visualisation chart windows on capacity, generation, transmission, distribution at the national, state, DISCOM, town, feeder level and scheme-based funding to states, the statement added.

(This article was published on November 14, 2017)

